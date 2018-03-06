Conor Daly gets Indy 500 ride with Dale Coyne Racing

INDIANAPOLIS — Conor Daly will drive for Dale Coyne Racing in this year's Indianapolis 500 in a joint entry with Thom Burns Racing.

The effort for the American driver also includes a partnership with the Air Force intended to help recruiting efforts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and in the buildup to the May 27 race.

Daly is trying to make his fifth start in the Indy 500. He will be one of three drivers in the Coyne lineup.

Daly just concluded a popular stint on the reality show "The Amazing Race" with fellow IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi. The publicity hasn't led to a full-time ride for Daly in 2018 but he's not given up trying to find a seat beyond Indianapolis.