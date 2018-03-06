Bell gets exclusive franchise tag from Steelers

Five NFL players have been given the franchise tag, with only Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell getting the exclusive tag.

Bell, who has been adamant about not playing under the tag for a second straight season, can't negotiate with any other teams. Pittsburgh must offer him the average of the top five running backs' salaries. Both sides plan to continue negotiating.

Also getting franchise tags were Miami wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Detroit defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, Dallas DE DeMarcus Lawrence, and Los Angeles Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner. They can talk with other teams, but their current team would get compensation if they leave.

The only player given the transition tag was Chicago cornerback Kyle Fuller.