Aztecs need to run table in Vegas to get back to NCAAs

"When you get to a one-and-done scenario, somebody makes a big shot, somebody gets a charge instead of a block and games turn like that. That's the excitement of March basketball, that every possession matters and you can either be advancing or going home on one shot, one play."

SDSU's winning streak coincides with the return of guard Trey Kell, the only other member of that hotshot freshman class to make it to his senior season with the Aztecs. Kell missed three straight games with an ankle injury, including the loss at Fresno and a loss at Nevada in which the Aztecs were tied at halftime but lost by 25 points.

Fresno State beat SDSU twice this season, by four points in San Diego in mid-January in a game in which Pope missed the last five minutes after getting kneed in the groin, and by 18 points at Fresno in early February.

"They ran us off the floor in the second half. Looking back that might have been a good thing," Dutcher said. "That's where the streak started. After we went to Fresno and Nevada and got beat by double digits in both games, we kind of came back and retooled and refocused and we've had a nice win streak since then. There are no magic answers. We just have to do a few things better. We have to take care of the ball, we have to make the right plays and we have to guard at a high level."

Since he returned, Kell has 42 assists and just six turnovers.

"You put the ball in his hands and he makes the right play," Dutcher said. "He just seems to make the right play at the right time. We'll give him that opportunity to do that in Vegas and if he does we'll continue to play for a while."

SDSU reached the MWC tourney championship game three times in the last four years, but hasn't won the tournament since 2011.

___

Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at http://twitter.com/berniewilson

By Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press