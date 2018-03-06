Vermont heads to finals with 70-51 win over Stony Brook

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Drew Urquhart scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds and top-seeded Vermont beat fifth-seeded Stony Brook 70-51 in Tuesday night's America East Conference Tournament semifinal to advance to its third straight conference final.

Payton Henson scored 13 points with three 3s and Cam Ward added 12 for the Catamounts (27-6), who advance to Saturday's championship game against the winner of No. 2 seed UMBC vs. third-seed Hartford.

Urquhart scored eight points in a 12-3 run for a 41-28 lead, then the Catamounts led 54-37 with 7:57 left after scoring seven straight while the Seawolves went without a field goal for five minutes. Henson's third 3 put Vermont up by 18 with 4:04 to go and Stony Brook got no closer than 16 from there.

Ernie Duncan's jumper put Vermont up for good and the Catamounts led 30-21 at halftime on Henson's 3-pointer.