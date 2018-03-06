Former Australia test opener Ed Cowan retires

SYDNEY, Australia — Former Australia test opener Ed Cowan announced his immediate retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, leaving the game with more than 10,000 first-class runs and 25 centuries from 143 matches over 14 years.

The 35-year-old Cowan hasn't added to his 18 tests since 2013 and averaged 34.70 in six Sheffield Shield domestic matches this year. The Sydney-born left-hander failed to reach triple figures this season.

Cowan scored 68 in his test debut against India at Melbourne in December 2011. He also scored 136 when Australia beat South Africa at the Gabba in 2012, his only test century.

A first-ball duck and 14 in the first Ashes test in 2013 was his last international match. He finished with an average of 31.28 and 1,001 test runs.