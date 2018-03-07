Cavendish crashes, BMC wins time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico

LIDO DI CAMAIORE, Italy — British rider Mark Cavendish crossed the finish line with ripped clothes and blood on his face after crashing during the opening team time trial on Wednesday at the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race.

He was taken to the hospital after finishing his race. Cavendish, who had only just returned to racing after a concussion following a crash in the opening stage of last month's Abu Dhabi Tour, went down hard after hitting a pothole.

"It was very likely a pothole that hit his back wheel," Dimension Data director Rolf Aldag said. "There's a lot of holes in the riding line, he probably hit one of those and at 60 kph (37 mph), it never ends really good."

Cavendish "went down really, really hard," Aldag said, "and it's up to the doctors to see what that caused and how we go from here."