North Americans in KHL: 'I can't believe that just happened'

"You've got to be ready for anything," Wolski said. "I always say anything is possible and everything seems impossible at the same time and in the same day, in the same hour."

Life in the KHL also means some more serious issues. Some players have not gotten paid because teams can't make payroll. Old planes being used for travel came to light again when 44 people were killed in 2011 in the tragic Lokomotiv Yaroslavl crash.

Scrivens said he can live with 99 per cent of the cultural, personal and professional things that bother North American players and tries to ignore the rest.

Former New York Rangers defenceman Matt Gilroy's first day in the KHL was also his birthday, and his new teammates all wondered where the cake was. He and Stoa have gotten used to the Russian custom of shaking hands with everyone each day if you didn't sleep under the same roof the night before — from players to the bus and Zamboni drivers to rink attendants.

So much for keeping germs in check.

"I think guys get sick quite a bit because of it," Scrivens said. At the Olympics, which saw an outbreak of norovirus, officials recommended players fist-bump instead of shaking hands.

Asked if he'd been stiffed on pay, Scrivens hedged by saying: "I don't have any stories that haven't already been publicized. I don't have any worse stories than what's already out there." Some players were not willing to share stories because they either still have KHL contracts or could return to the league in the next few years, but Chris Bourque said, "Every story you hear is true."

That includes the strenuous two-month training camps.

"Training camp is one of the hardest things there that I've probably ever been through in my life," Brule said. "You're basically going for almost two months straight, two-a-days, three-a-days. You're on the ice twice, you're working out all day, you get a break for lunch and you're back at it all afternoon."

For all the horror stories and head-scratching, Stoa pointed out that some guys have positive experiences in the KHL. Playing for Helsinki-based Jokerit or high-powered and wealthy SKA St. Petersburg or CSKA Moscow is a much different experience than living in Togliatti, Magnitogorsk or Chelyabinsk.

Gilroy said the language barrier is one of the biggest hurdles to overcome, though teams have interpreters to help. Some practices are run in Russian, but for all the craziness that goes on around them, North American players have one place they feel just fine.

"When you're on the ice, it's kind of all the same game all over the world," Gilroy said. "You feel the most comfortable when you're on the ice. Off the ice, you're kind of a fish out of water, but when you're playing the games it was the most comfortable you could be."

