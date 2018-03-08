Grand River Renegades three-peat as CWOSSA champions

For the third straight year, the Grand River Renegades are boys triple-’A’ Central Western Secondary (CWOSSA) champs.
The Renegades defeated the host Centre Wellington Falcons in the finals of the tournament on March 6, 3-2 in an overtime thriller, capped off by a goal by Owen Bender.
For the second straight week, the Grand River Renegades needed overtime to clinch a major title. And for the second straight week, captain Nic Andreotte was in on it.
After scoring the WCSSAA-clinching overtime goal last week against Huron Heights, Andreotte setup Bender in front of the net, and the forward turned defenceman made no mistake, burying the championship-clincher and quieting the boisterous home crowd, who were out in large numbers to support their hometown squad.
“I decided to join the rush, and the best player in the league Nic Andreotte passed me the puck,” an elated Bender said following the game. “Game winner, that’s how we did it, three years in a row and it’s awesome.”
Grand River’s win completed a perfect CWOSSA tournament, where they beat Huron Heights 5-4 in the semifinals, earned a 4-3 double overtime win over Resurrection in the preliminaries as well as a 9-0 blowout win over Owen Sound.
“It’s hard to explain, it’s really exciting. Especially after we think we score our third goal, and they take it away from us,” said Andreotte. “Just kind of a roller-coaster.”
Grand River appeared to take a 3-1 lead off a point shot by Jack Riediger in the third period. The officials waved it in as a good goal, but after Falcons goalie Sammy Priesenhammer pleaded his case that he was interfered with, the goal was waved off, much to the chagrin of Renegades head coach Scott McCulloch.
“They said our player interfered with the goalie who would have made the save, I disagreed,” said McCulloch.
The disallowed tally with just over eight minutes left in the frame appeared to completely shift momentum toward the Centre Wellington squad, as Dixon McCaiden tallied the tying goal just 28 seconds later, beating Brennan Gerrard clean on a breakaway.
“It was tough, it was tough, “ added Andreotte. “We’ve been down a lot this year, but whenever we’re down, we’re always positive, always working hard. Great group of guys that enabled us to bounce back from that.”
Ryan Mueller opened the scoring for the Falcons early in the second period, beating Renegades goaltender Brennan Gerrard following a lengthy scrum around the net.
However, the Renegades responded with two quick goals just minutes later. Adam Kinnear sniped a shot trapper side, beating Priesenhammer off the rush, and Ashton Patterson gave the Renegades a 2-1 lead with a turnaround-wrist shot, his sixth goal of the tournament.
“I would call this a little more unexpected, we had a few injuries and stuff,” McCulloch said of the third CWOSSA championship. “We peaked at the right time.”
Grand River finished with a 6-2-2 record in the regular season, four points behind league-leading Huron Heights, who they of beat twice in the last week at the most important time of the season.
“I mean every time you win at CWOSSA, you don’t think it gets much better, this is for sure the greatest feeling,” Andreotte said. “It’s really special, because it wasn’t quite as easy as other years.”
Despite the “disappointing” loss, Centre Wellington coach Murray Skerritt was impressed with “racetrack” the pace of play as well as the energy and support from the hometown crowd.
“They came out in our district finals as well, “ he said. “It was nice to have that, especially for the senior guys leaving, it’s a good way to head out.”
The win qualifies Grand River for the provincial (OFSAA) championship in St. Catharines, which takes place March 21-23.
