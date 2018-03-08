Grand River Renegades three-peat as CWOSSA champions

“It was tough, it was tough, “ added Andreotte. “We’ve been down a lot this year, but whenever we’re down, we’re always positive, always working hard. Great group of guys that enabled us to bounce back from that.”

Ryan Mueller opened the scoring for the Falcons early in the second period, beating Renegades goaltender Brennan Gerrard following a lengthy scrum around the net.

However, the Renegades responded with two quick goals just minutes later. Adam Kinnear sniped a shot trapper side, beating Priesenhammer off the rush, and Ashton Patterson gave the Renegades a 2-1 lead with a turnaround-wrist shot, his sixth goal of the tournament.

“I would call this a little more unexpected, we had a few injuries and stuff,” McCulloch said of the third CWOSSA championship. “We peaked at the right time.”

Grand River finished with a 6-2-2 record in the regular season, four points behind league-leading Huron Heights, who they of beat twice in the last week at the most important time of the season.

“I mean every time you win at CWOSSA, you don’t think it gets much better, this is for sure the greatest feeling,” Andreotte said. “It’s really special, because it wasn’t quite as easy as other years.”

Despite the “disappointing” loss, Centre Wellington coach Murray Skerritt was impressed with “racetrack” the pace of play as well as the energy and support from the hometown crowd.

“They came out in our district finals as well, “ he said. “It was nice to have that, especially for the senior guys leaving, it’s a good way to head out.”

The win qualifies Grand River for the provincial (OFSAA) championship in St. Catharines, which takes place March 21-23.