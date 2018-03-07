Boston College upsets NC State 91-87 in ACC Tournament

"I was trying to get around the big fella, and then by the time I got a little space, and I had seen (another defender) was trying to cut me off and probably take a charge there, so just pulled up for a mid-range," Robinson said.

On the ensuing possession, Robinson was on the in-bounder as N.C. State tried to get it in from the front court, and got a hand on Allerik Freeman's pass. Bowman came up with the ball and was fouled. He made two shots to put BC up four.

Bowman called the steal the "biggest play of the night."

Markell Johnson cut it to two with 7.3 left, but then he called a timeout when the Wolfpack didn't have one and was called for a technical. Robinson made two more free throws to seal the victory.

"I knew in my head we didn't have any," Johnson said. "I was so caught up in the game."

Yurtseven had 18 of his 20 points in the second half and Freeman had 21 for North Carolina State.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles also became the first team since the ACC expanded to five days in 2014 to win an opening day game and follow it up with a victory on day two.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack led only once, 2-0. They never did figure a way to stop Bowman and Robinson, but maybe the biggest problem was on the boards. N.C. State was outrebounded 39-31 and gave up 13 offensive boards and 15 second-chance points. Steffon Mitchell had 15 rebounds, six offensive, for BC and screamed himself hoarse during the game to the point where his voiced cracked during postgame interviews.

BIG SCARE

Boston College centre Nic Popovic hit the floor during a small pileup while going for a loose ball with about 12:30 left in the first half. At first he got up and started making his way back on defence, but after about three steps he stopped and went to the floor just short of midcourt, grabbing his lower right leg. He hopped to the bench and eventually was helped to the locker room. Popovic returned and re-entered the game with about seven minutes left. The sophomore, who had a career high 20 points in the opening round against Georgia Tech, finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and a sore calf.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles lost 74-70 to Clemson at home on Jan. 3.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack are in fine shape for an at-large NCAA bid despite the early exit here.

By Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press