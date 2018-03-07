Pastner still upbeat after Georgia Tech's tumultuous season

In February, Bell and Pendley filed a lawsuit against Pastner , alleging sexual assault and sexual battery. Pastner strongly denied accusations made in the countersuit that he sexually assaulted Pendley in February 2016 when he was the Memphis coach.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech couldn't overcome season-ending injuries to Curtis Haywood II on Jan. 31 and starting point guard Jose Alvarado on Feb. 11. Haywood started seven games. The loss of Alvarado was especially devastating.

"It's a recipe for disaster to play in the ACC without a point guard," Pastner said.

Pastner said the focus returned to basketball by the end of the season, but he acknowledged it was a lot to endure.

"It was like everything hit at once this year," he said. "It was back to back to back to back ... a perfect storm in one season."

Georgia Tech won its last two games of the regular season, but there was no happy ending in the ACC Tournament.

"It's not where we wanted to be," Jackson said. "To lose the first round, and could have had a chance to win, it just hurt, just deep down."

It was a dramatic contrast to the 2016-17 season, when Pastner exceeded expectations by leading the Yellow Jackets to 21 wins and a spot in the NIT final.

Pastner must replace Jackson and centre Ben Lammers. Even before the season ended, the coach already was looking forward to Alvarado's return at point guard next season, along with the continued development of other freshmen, including forwards Evan Cole and Moses Wright.

Okogie, who led the team with his average of 18.2 points per game, will be the top returning starter.

Pastner said he was told when hired by Georgia Tech he'd win no more than 20 games his first two years.

"We're at 34 with 14 ACC wins over two years," he said. "I still believe in where we're going, our vision and how we're going to get there."

By Charles Odum, The Associated Press