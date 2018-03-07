Arnold named Socceroos coach, takes over after World Cup

SYDNEY, Australia — Football Federation Australia said Thursday that Graham Arnold will take over as head coach of the national soccer team on a four-year contract.

Arnold, current coach of A-League champions Sydney FC, will replace Dutchman Bert van Marwijk after the World Cup in Russia. The tournament starts June 14.

In January, van Marwijk replaced Ange Postecoglou, who quit as head coach last November shortly after Australia qualified for Russia. Van Marwijk's tenure was only for the World Cup.

The 54-year-old Arnold coached the Socceroos for 12 months following the 2006 World Cup.