Stanford rolls over Cal 76-58 at Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS — Reid Travis had 19 points and 13 rebounds, helping Stanford roll over rival California 76-58 in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday.

Stanford (18-14) shot well early to build a double-digit lead and shut the Bears down defensively to earn a spot in Thursday's quarterfinals against fourth-seeded UCLA.

The fifth-seeded Cardinal held Cal to 28 per cent shooting and had a 30-18 advantage in the paint. Travis hit 7 of 11 shots and Dorian Pickens scored 16 points.

No. 12 seed Cal (8-24) closed out a difficult first season under Wyking Jones with its seventh straight loss and 16th in 17 games.