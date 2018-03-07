Rockets extend winning streak to 17, beat Bucks 110-99

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points. Khris Middleton finished with 18 points for Milwaukee, while Brown had a career-high 15.

Paul had 16 points and 11 assists for the Rockets, who answered every Bucks charge.

Milwaukee used an 11-0 run to get to within 73-69 with 3:25 left on Brown's corner 3. The Bucks did most of their damage during the spurt around the bucket, with Antetokounmpo leading the way in the post.

The NBA's most prolific 3-point shooting team countered with another display of clutch perimeter shooting.

The Rockets would beat the Bucks down the floor to set up open shots on the wing. Gordon knocked down two 3s, and P.J. Tucker added another 3 to help Houston close the third with a 14-7 run for an 87-76 lead.

"With a win streak like this you are doing a lot of things the right way," Gordon said. "We still play for each other. We knew this was going to be a tough road trip."

Houston got off to a sloppy start at the Bradley Center with a seven-turnover first quarter, a night after tying its season high with 22 turnovers in the 10-point win at Oklahoma City.

The end of the first half offered a glimpse of what was still to come. Harden hit a deep 3 just before the halftime buzzer from well beyond the arc with a defender in his face for a 58-46 lead.

"We've just got to stick with the game plan, close out, run them off the (3-point) line," Brown said.

TIP INS

Rockets: Swingman Joe Johnson missed a second straight game due to illness, while coach Mike D'Antoni rested Nene a day after the centre played 17 minutes.

Bucks: C Tyler Zeller (back) missed a second straight game. ... It does not appear as if Matthew Dellavedova (right ankle) will return soon. The team initially estimated that the guard might miss a month when he got hurt on Feb. 4 at Brooklyn. The Bucks are also still without G Malcolm Brogdon (left quad).

GIANNIS IN THE MIDDLE

The Bucks went stretches with the 6-foot-11 Antetokounmpo playing centre to try to put a quicker lineup on the floor to counter the Rockets. Houston still ended up hitting 47 per cent from the floor and 35 per cent (14 of 40) from 3-point range, and held a 22-14 edge in fast-break points.

QUOTABLE

"It's a little carelessness. We played two teams that create a lot of turnovers. A little bit of them and a little bit of us." — D'Antoni on his team's seven first-quarter turnovers.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Makes third stop on four-game trip with a visit to the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Bucks: Try to improve to 3-0 this season over New York when the Knicks visit Friday.

By Genaro C. Armas, The Associated Press