Davis turns ankle, but Pelicans roll to 10th straight win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anthony Davis has been at the heart of New Orleans' franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak. It's possible the Pelicans will have to go for No. 11 without their career scoring leader.

Davis scored 17 points before rolling his left ankle and leaving in the third quarter of a 114-101 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Although X-rays taken on Davis' ankle were negative, coach Alvin Gentry sounded cautious.

"Won't know anything until tomorrow," Gentry said. "They took X-rays but couldn't really tell a lot from the X-rays, so we'll go back home and I'm sure he'll have an MRI at some stage tomorrow and we'll have more information."

Davis went down after battling Kosta Koufos for a rebound. The five-time All-Star winced and grabbed at his ankle before slowly getting to his feet. Davis remained in the game briefly before being taken to the Pelicans locker room with 3:11 left in the third. He did not return and appeared to be getting fitted for a walking boot after the game.

"I feel fine but they'll have the team doctor look at it tomorrow and go from there," Davis said. "Any time you twist an ankle it hurts, especially coming off somebody's foot because you really don't have any protection. It was sore. I just wanted to make sure everything was fine."

New Orleans, which has played well since losing centre DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending injury in January, kept rolling without Davis, although the Kings made a brief run late in the fourth.

Buddy Hield hit a 3-pointer to pull Sacramento within 103-94 with 3:12 left, but Nikola Mirotic and Jrue Holiday both hit 3s and combined for 11 straight points to help the Pelicans pull away.

"We can do that against teams like this," Davis said. "But to better ourselves we have to do a better job, at least when I was in there, to make sure that we execute our game plans and don't play down to the level of our competition. We went out there and thought it was going to be an easy game."

Mirotic scored 26 points with 10 rebounds, Holiday had 23 points and eight assists, and E'Twaun Moore added 15 points.