Wolves' links with soccer agent Mendes come under scrutiny

LONDON — The relationship between English second-tier leader Wolverhampton Wanderers and soccer agent Jorge Mendes has come under renewed focus following complaints by rival clubs.

Wolves is heading for the Premier League after an absence of six years, holding a six-point lead with 11 matches left.

Several of Mendes' clients are at the club, including head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and record-signing midfielder Ruben Neves. In 2015, the agent agreed to sell a minority share of his firm to a subsidiary of Fosun International, the Chinese company that has owned Wolves since July 2016.

The English Football League said Thursday it will "meet with the management of the club to reiterate the requirements of our regulations and those of the FA" following "recent concerns raised by a number of clubs".