Bengals sign Bucs DT Chris Baker to 1-year deal

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed defensive tackle Chris Baker to a one-year deal on Thursday, their first free agent acquisition on defence under new co-ordinator Teryl Austin.

Baker played with Tampa Bay last season after spending six seasons with Washington and one each with Miami and Denver. The Broncos originally signed him as an undrafted free agent from Hampton.

The ninth-year veteran has started 53 games in the past four seasons. He has 12 career sacks.

He'll get a chance to become part of the Bengals' rotation on the defensive line. The defence finished 18th in the NFL in yards allowed last season under co-ordinator Paul Guenther, who left for the Raiders after the season. Austin was signed from Detroit.