Jim Harbaugh picks Ed Warinner to coach Michigan's O-line

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan's reshaped football coaching staff now includes moving Ed Warinner to lead the offensive line.

Jim Harbaugh announced the move Thursday, effectively filling Tim Drevno's spot on the staff. Harbaugh hired former Florida coach Jim McElwain to coach wide receivers and that seemed to lead to Drevno's departure. Michigan hasn't announced who will be its offensive co-ordinator.

Warinner was hired away from the Minnesota Golden Gophers' staff in January to be a senior analyst on offence.

The Wolverines have hired Sherrone Moore to coach tight ends, Al Washington to be an assistant on defence and Ben Herbert to lead the team's strength and conditioning program.