Special return: Browns star Cribbs re-joining team as intern

CLEVELAND — Josh Cribbs has pulled off another stunning return.

A three-time Pro Bowler during eight seasons returning kicks for the Browns, Cribbs is joining Cleveland's coaching staff as a special teams intern.

Cribbs was a threat to score any time he lined up deep for a kickoff or punt, and he'll now give some of his expertise to young, impressionable Cleveland players.

"I've earned their respect already as a player. Now I get to earn their respect as a coach," Cribbs said. "I pour into them all the knowledge I have to make them successful and make them do the things I did. I have this burning desire to be around football, to get back in the game. This is the closest way I can be around football, to still make an impact in the NFL. What better team for me to make an impact than the Cleveland Browns?"

Cribbs accepted the internship about a month ago from coach Hue Jackson. He's working under new Browns special teams co-ordinator Amos Jones, who is showing him the coaching ropes.

He has quickly learned that coaching is as demanding as playing.

"It's a lot of time involved, a lot of hours and not everyone is cut out for it," Cribbs said. "Not that they can't coach, but everybody is not cut out for the hours and the time it takes to put into coaching. That was one of the main important things in my discussion with Hue. He said, 'Hey, look down in three months and you figure it's not for you, no hard feelings, we still love you. Coaching's not for everybody."

An undrafted quarterback out of Kent State, Cribbs became one of the NFL's most dynamic and dangerous returners. He also played one season each for the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts. Cribbs last played in 2014 and had considered a comeback before officially retiring last year.

Cribbs shares the league record with eight kickoff return touchdowns.

He had hoped to land an assistant's job on Jackson's staff, but when that opening was filled, he accepted the internship — starting from the bottom, just as he did as a player.