SE Louisiana opens post-season amid gun violence fallout

The coach also defended the character of Currington, noting that he has been a good student — he was named to the conference commissioner's honour roll last academic year — and has a son.

Southeastern did not make Currington available for comment for this story.

The altercation began off campus, and a police report indicates the players were followed by car back to a parking lot near the basketball arena and student housing. That's where shots were fired from semi-automatic weapons, wounding Currington and a second unidentified student-athlete. Singleton allegedly returned fire, also with a semi-automatic gun, striking no one, after which all parties fled.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux did not respond to a request by The Associated Press to be interviewed about the case. His spokeswoman, Autumn Payton, said there were no attorneys of record yet for Singleton or the two others arrested — Herbert Joseph Jr. and Jacoby Senegal.

The Lions played their last three games without the 6-foot-7 Currington, whose primary role had been to defend opponents' top post players. Brandon Gonzalez, a 6-6 redshirt freshman, has seen his minutes double in Currington's absence.

Singleton was a top reserve. He was not arrested until several days after the shooting and even played in one game — a victory at Northwestern State on Feb. 24 — before his arrest. Southeastern has not explained why Singleton was allowed to play in that game. University executive director for public and government affairs Erin Cowser said federal law prohibits university officials from publicly discussing student discipline.

Earlier this week, Ladner brought in a Billy Reid, a former NBA player-turned-federal marshal in Mississippi, to address the team. Reid told the players they are not "bigger than life" just because they are athletes.

"You lose perspective on what might happen to you," said Reid, who played one season for the Golden State Warriors (1980-81) and several seasons overseas after his collegiate career at San Francisco. "They thought they were bigger than life and then they're in a situation with regular guys who have guns and start shooting at them.

"The situation could have been much worse."

Veal and fellow guard Josh Filmore said the team stands by Currington and Singleton, and will want them to share, in some way, in whatever success the Lions continue to have.

Veal added that the handling of the unsettling circumstances surrounding the loss of two teammates was "something that we had to get through, and we were successful — and we're going to be successful."

This story has been corrected to show that the last name of Southeastern's executive director for public and government affairs is Erin Cowser, not Cowsel.

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press