Buffalo men's basketball coach Oats agrees to 5-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Men's basketball coach Nate Oats is being rewarded for the University at Buffalo's record-setting season, agreeing to a new five-year contract.

The agreement was announced Thursday, shortly after the Bulls improved to 24-8 to set a single-season program record for victories by beating Central Michigan 89-74 in the Mid-American Conference tournament quarterfinals at Cleveland. The new deal includes a two-year extension for Oats, who had been signed through the 2020-21 season under his previous contract.

Oats has a 61-38 record in three seasons at Buffalo. He was promoted to replace Bobby Hurley, who left the school for Arizona State after leading the Bulls to their first NCAA Tournament berth in 2015. Buffalo then reached the tournament the following season in Oats' first year as coach.

Oats earned coach of the year honours this season after the Bulls went 15-3 to win their first outright regular-season title. Buffalo also set a school record for conference victories.