Russell Westbrook, Thunder rout Suns 115-87

"We did a good job of just being aggressive and making them shoot tough shots," Westbrook said. "Using our size on them and defending at a high rate."

Devin Booker, wearing a headband for the first time in his three-year NBA career, had 30 points for Phoenix. He had 39 last week in Arizona in a loss to the Thunder.

The Suns built an early first-quarter lead, jumping to a 14-8 lead by the first media timeout behind five quick points from Booker and four from Josh Jackson.

But the Thunder erased the deficit by the end of the first quarter behind a dominant post presence. Led by Adams' eight first-quarter points, the Thunder outscored the Suns 14-2 in the paint in the frame.

Oklahoma City led 49-38 at halftime, shooting 46.3 per cent from the floor and limiting the Suns to just 27.9 per cent. Westbrook had a 7-0 run of his own in third to push the lead to 22 points.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Improved to 1-2 with Brewer in the lineup. ... Terrance Ferguson left late in the third quarter after a collision with Adams. Ferguson, who scored two points, is in the concussion protocol.

Suns: Lost their fourth game in a row. They haven't won in March. ... T.J. Warren missed the game because of back spasms. Josh Jackson started in his place, scoring six points.

COLLISON TIME

With the Thunder up by double-digits in the fourth quarter, Thunder forward Nick Collison made his 11th appearance of the season. He played four minutes and received a thunderous applause when he dunked the ball.

"It's still fun to play," Collison said. "The juices are still flowing a little bit when you get out there. It was a good four and a half minutes or whatever it was."

STAT LINE

While all of the Thunder starters finished in double figures, the bench only contributed 23 points. At halftime, the only points scored off the bench came from a 3-pointer by Raymond Felton.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Charlotte on Saturday.

Thunder: Host San Antonio on Saturday night.

By The Associated Press