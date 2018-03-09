Aho lifts Hurricanes over Blackhawks 3-2

CHICAGO — Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes are more interested in the standings than the situation in the team's front office.

Aho snapped a tie with a power-play goal in the third period, and the Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Thursday night in their first game since Ron Francis was forced out as general manager.

"You've got to do your job no matter what," Aho said, "so just tried to focus on the whole game and just play the best game that you can."

Justin Williams had a goal and an assist as Carolina stayed four points back of Columbus for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Jaccob Slavin also scored, and Scott Darling made 22 saves in his return to Chicago after he was traded to Carolina in April.

The Hurricanes (30-27-11) had dropped eight of 10, and new owner Tom Dundon announced a front-office shake-up on Wednesday night. Francis was moved from GM to a new role as the team's president of hockey operations, and Dundon said the team will begin a search for a new GM who will report directly to the owner.

"It doesn't affect what we do day to day, at all," Williams said. "There are no changes coming right now. Certainly he's still going to be around. It's not like we're never going to see him again.

"There are obviously some changes being made and our product on the ice will probably determine how many guys are left here."

Tomas Jurco and Patrick Sharp scored for last-place Chicago (29-31-8), which had won two of three. Jean-Francois Berube made 37 stops.

With Sharp in the box for interference, Aho tipped Teuvo Teravainen's shot by Berube 4:35 into the final period. It was Aho's team-high 24th goal of the season.

"I saw the puck all the way and just tried to get a piece of it and tip it in," Aho said.