Rugby Canada honours awards winners

VANCOUVER — Captain Ghislaine Landry and Justin Douglas have been named Rugby Canada's sevens players of the year.

Landry led the women's circuit with 269 points in 2016-17 when Canada won in Sydney for its third-ever HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series title. The 29-year-old from Toronto also surpassed the 100-try career milestone.

The Canadian women finished runners-up at stops in Japan and Langford, B.C., and placed third in France.

Douglas, a speedster from Abbotsford, B.C., who has 92 tries on the World Series circuit, helped Canada to the title in Singapore in 2017 as well as three Cup quarterfinals and three semifinals.

Kelly Russell won women's fifteens player of the year honours. Only the third player to earn 50 caps in women's fifteens rugby, Russell appeared in the first ever women's Barbarians match alongside teammate Amanda Thornborough and captained Canada to fifth place at the World Cup. The Toronto native announced her retirement after 11 seasons playing for Canada.

Matt Heaton took men's fifteens player honours.

The six-foot-three 202-pound lock from Godmanchester, Que., started in seven of Canada’s 12 test matches. The 24-year-old, who plays for Darlington Mowden Park in England's National League 1, also saw action in the back row.

Cole Keith was named men's young player of the year. The native of Sussex, N.B., native won his first senior cap in the Americas Rugby Championships and was selected for the November internationals squad. He also excelled for Canada at the U20 World Rugby Trophy.

Taylor Black of Oakville, Ont., was named female young player of the year. In 2017, she helped Canada win silver at the Youth Commonwealth Games and gold at the Tropical 7's Tournament.

Coach of the year honours went to David McCully of Peterborough, Ont., and Jo Anne Robinson of Bayside, Ont. Vancouver's Alan Hudson was named match official of the year.