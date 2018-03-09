Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij called to anti-doping hearing

ROME — Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij has been summoned to an anti-doping hearing on Friday.

Lazio says it is a "bureaucratic issue."

Spokesman Arturo Diaconale told radio station RMC Sport that after Lazio beat Hellas Verona 2-0 on Feb. 19, de Vrij "did the test twice with two different kits, (and) he probably didn't sign the documents at the end of the two tests."

De Vrij has been at Lazio since 2014 and is set to leave the club at the end of the season as a free agent after contract negotiations broke down last month.

Manchester United, Liverpool, and Inter Milan are among the clubs reportedly interested in the 26-year-old de Vrij, who has played more than 30 times for the Netherlands.

The news came shortly after Cagliari forward Joao Pedro was suspended indefinitely after testing positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide.

By The Associated Press