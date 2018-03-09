Corruption case won't stop the calls on Selection Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. — The FBI corruption investigation that rocked college basketball and led to criminal charges against assistant coaches, agents, apparel company employees and others won't impact Selection Sunday.

The sport seemed set to implode and it still might.

But many named or connected to the probe will hear their teams called when the March Madness field of 68 is unveiled. Two of the four schools that fired assistants tied to the scandal are locks to be in the tournament — Arizona and Auburn — and the other two are squarely on the bubble, Oklahoma State and USC.

Selection committee chairman Bruce Rasmussen has said the federal investigation won't be a factor in determining tournament invitations.