Waterloo Collegiate swimmers break multiple records at provincials

The Waterloo Collegiate Institute (WCI) swim team came into the provincial swim championships (OFSAA) with some very lofty goals.

They met their expectations and then some, breaking three OFSAA records and taking home several first-place finishes on their way to a second-place overall finish in Windsor on Feb. 27 and 28.

WCI set new records in the boys open 4 x 100-metre freestyle, the boys 4 x 50-m medley, and the girls open 4 x 100-m freestyle. Open events are a division for competitive swimmers who swim in clubs outside the school setting.

Canek Bracho Maganda, Ian Friesen, Disala de Silva, and Christian Iveson smashed their own record set at the Central Western Secondary (CWOSSA) championship in the 4 x 100-m open freestyle relay by nearly five seconds, taking home the gold medal easily.

The quartet, who swam to a time of 3:34.79, won the race by nearly nine seconds.

“It felt good knowing that all year we were expecting to do this, and this was our goal, and at OFSAA, we got it,” said Friesen, who also won a gold in the 200-m freestyle and finished fourth in the 100-m individual medley.

“I think the exciting part is that was a high school provincial meet, and when we swim outside of school, we don’t get recognized outside of the swimming community,” said Friesen, a grade nine student. “Once we go to a big meet at OFSAA, which is well known by high school students across the province, it felt really good just to win that, you go to school, everybody congratulates you, and it feels good.”

Bracho Maganda, de Silva, Iveson, and Fergus Park on also took home an unexpected gold medal in the 4 x 50-m medley relay. The swimmers set a new OFSAA record in the process, with a time of 1:47.66.

“It was actually really exciting,” said da Silva. “You could see these guys were waiting for me to finish the 4 x 50, we were all just getting hyped, there was no one around us when we finished, and it kind of just looked like a regular preliminary race, because we were so far ahead.”

WCI took advantage of the opportunity after the favourites , Centennial Collegiate, were disqualified in the preliminaries.