New York Jets free agency capsule

NEW YORK JETS (5-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Josh McCown; CB Morris Claiborne; C Wesley Johnson, TEs Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Chris Gragg; LBs Demario Davis, Bruce Carter, Julian Stanford, and David Bass; S Terrence Brooks; PK Chandler Catanzaro; DLs Kony Ealy and Ed Stinson; DT Mike Pennel; OLs Jonotthan Harrison, Ben Ijalana and Dakota Dozier.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Quincy Enunwa; S Rontez Miles; OL Brent Qvale; TE Neal Sterling; DL Xavier Cooper.

NEEDS: It's all about finding quarterback, running theme for this franchise for, well, decades. New York will be in Kirk Cousins sweepstakes and has money it would take to land him. But will the former Washington QB want team that has failed to make playoffs for seven straight seasons and underwent massive rebuild last year? Jets have new offensive co-ordinator in former QBs coach Jeremy Bates, who runs Mike and Kyle Shanahan-style system Cousins learned during his first two seasons in league. If Jets whiff on Cousins, there's good chance McCown will be back to mentor whomever New York takes with its first draft pick at No. 6 overall. Plenty of holes elsewhere, although Jets are interested in re-signing Claiborne, Seferian-Jenkins and Davis as core players. Help on offensive line, namely at centre, proven pass rusher and cornerback will also be high priorities for GM Mike Maccagnan. Running back Matt Forte is retired, so Jets might look for some depth in backfield, as well as on defensive line after releasing disappointing Muhammad Wilkerson.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $90 million.

