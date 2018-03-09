Tennessee Titans free agency capsule

TENNESSEE TITANS (10-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LBs Avery Williamson and Erik Walden; WRs Eric Decker and Harry Douglas; DE DaQuan Jones; CB Brice McCain; G Josh Kline; C Brian Schwenke; QB Brandon Weeden.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: G Quinton Spain; DE David King; CB Curtis Riley.

NEEDS: Even though QB Matt Cassel is under contract for 2018, upgrading Marcus Mariota's backup is crucial after Titans lost one game Cassel started last season. Both starting guards also are hitting market, though any offer to Spain can be matched, with Titans possibly looking at options after run game slumped from first in AFC to 15th. Wide receiver is must with Decker hitting market after ranking second with 54 catches. Money seems biggest obstacle for Titans keeping pair of defensive starters in Williamson and Jones, who was playing his best when he tore biceps.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $51 million.

