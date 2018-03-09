Los Angeles Rams free agency capsule

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Lamarcus Joyner (franchise tag; CBs Trumaine Johnson and Nickell Robey-Coleman; WR Sammy Watkins; C John Sullivan; LB Connor Barwin; DTs Dominique Easley and Tyrunn Walker; LS Jake McQuaide; S Cody Davis; RB Lance Dunbar; TE Derek Carrier; OL Cornelius Lucas.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Matt Longacre; CB Troy Hill; RB Malcolm Brown; LBs Cameron Lynch and Garrett Sickels.

NEEDS: Rams have few pressing needs on offence aside from solidifying centre spot, but defence is getting overhaul and they have cap room to make splash. They've agreed to trade starting linebackers Alec Ogletree and Robert Quinn, so they'll want LBs who fit Wade Phillips' 3-4 scheme. They're unlikely to match Trumaine Johnson's top offers from other teams, so while cornerback Marcus Peters is on his way, Rams still need more depth in secondary. Los Angeles also must decide whether to re-sign Watkins after decent first season with club, or to sign replacement.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $27.65 million

By The Associated Press