Chicago Bears free agency capsule

CHICAGO BEARS (5-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Kyle Fuller (transition tag), Prince Amukamara, Bryce Callahan and Sherrick McManis; WRs Josh Bellamy, Dontrelle Inman and Kendall Wright; QB Mark Sanchez; RB Benny Cunningham; TE Zach Miller; G Josh Sitton; DE Mitch Unrein; LBs Sam Acho, Lamarr Houston and Christian Jones.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Cameron Meredith.

NEEDS: Bears have glaring need for playmaking receivers and could make run at Jacksonville's Allen Robinson and Rams' Sammy Watkins in free agency. Chicago needs help on offensive line after declining option on Sitton and with Kyle Long recovering from multiple surgeries. On defence, Bears could use more pass rushers to go with LB Leonard Floyd. Chicago placed transition tag on Fuller, giving them right to match any offer he receives in free agency.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $64 million.

