Seahawks to release star cornerback Richard Sherman

The Seattle Seahawks are cutting ties with star cornerback Richard Sherman after seven seasons.

The team has informed him that he will be released, and Sherman confirmed the decision in a text message to The Associated Press on Friday.

The move appeared to be building after he met with the team Wednesday. Sherman declined to comment after the meeting.

Sherman was an overlooked fifth-round draft pick who developed into one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks. He was a two-time All-Pro who helped anchor a defence that was the league's best for several years.