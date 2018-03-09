Northwest Territories settles for ninth

REGINA — It won't be much consolation, but Jamie Koe's Northwest Territories foursome is the best of the non-playoff teams at the Canadian men's curling championship.

Koe's Yellowknife squad beat Quebec 6-3 on Friday in the placement draw at the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier.

Both teams finished fifth in their respective pools at 3-4 and were left out when the top eight teams advanced to the championship pool.

Koe finished the Brier in ninth place, while Quebec's Mike Fournier was 10th.