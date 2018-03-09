England wins toss, bowls in 5th ODI vs New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — England won the toss and chose to bowl Saturday in the deciding fifth one-day cricket international against New Zealand at Hagley Oval.

Captain Eoin Morgan said the pitch looked good for batting but England preferred the option of a known run chase later.

Ross Taylor, who scored a match-winning 181 not out in the fourth match on Wednesday, has been ruled out with a leg injury. Taylor guided New Zealand past England's total of 335-9 with five wickets down and three balls to spare to level the five-match series at 2-2. He is replaced by Mark Chapman.

England also made one enforced change, naming Alex Hales in place of opener Jason Roy who has a back injury.