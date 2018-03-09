Lajoie and Lagha fourth in ice dance

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Marjorie Lajoie of Boucherville, Que., and Zachary Lagha of Greenfield Park, Que., placed fourth Friday in ice dancing at the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships.

Lajoie and Lagha were second after Wednesday's short dance. They delivered the fifth best free dance and missed the podium by a mere 0.66 points.

"We did everything we could and we skated well," said Lagha. "The performance caps a strong season for us in which we really improved technically."

Anastasia Skoptcova and Kirill Aleshin of Russia won the gold medal with 155.15 points. Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko of the U.S. were second at 147.68 and Arina Ushakova and Maxim Nekrasov of Russia were third at 146.88.