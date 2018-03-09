Bogdanovic, Pacers cruise to 112-87 victory over Hawks

"They jumped on us from the beginning and they were the more aggressive team," Dorsey said. "They were more aggressive on the defensive end and the offensive end. Give credit to them."

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said his team failed to match the Pacers' intensity.

"They started well and we didn't," Budenholzer said. "But I thought it was 48 minutes of that. The start certainly didn't help, but it was just an indicator of their mindset, how they came out ready and we just weren't as sharp or as physical or as aggressive as we needed to be to match that."

TIP-INS

Hawks: Rank second in forcing turnovers (16 per game) as well as points off turnovers (18.7). ... The team's experience average of 1.6 years is the lowest in the league, according to Elias. The roster has 10 players with one year or less of experience. ... A 107-102 home win over the Pacers on Feb. 28 snapped a four-game losing streak to Indiana.

Pacers: Five 3-pointers in the first quarter surpassed the previous game's output, when Indiana shot just 3 of 23 beyond the arc. ... Bogdanovic has scored in double digits in 15 consecutive games, the longest such streak of his four-year career. ... Coach Nate McMillan's 558th career win moved him past former Golden State coach Al Attles for 26th place on the league's all-time list.

COLLISON STRONG

Collison won't regain his starting spot until he's considered full strength. He hit his first four shots, including a 3-pointer just before the first-quarter buzzer.

He was having the best all-around season of his 9-year career before the injury, averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 49.5 per cent. The Pacers were 7-4 without him.

SELECT GROUP

Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder (19.3 points, 6.3 assists) is on pace to become just the fourth player in franchise history to average 19 points and 6 assists. The only other Hawks to finish a season with those totals were Lenny Wilkins, Pete Maravich (twice) and Joe Johnson. Schroder has scored 20 or more points in 31 games this season.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Chicago on Sunday.

Pacers: At Boston on Sunday.

