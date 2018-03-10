Virginia tops Clemson to advance to ACC final

Hey, at least the Bulldogs (20-13) were only down 17.

PROVIDENCE 75, No. 3 XAVIER 72, OT

Alpha Diallo hit a go-ahead jumper with 2:22 left in overtime and fifth-seeded Providence rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit and stunned top-seeded Xavierin the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.

Kyron Cartwright hit a clutch jumper with 55 seconds to go and took an offensive foul on a layup attempt by J.P. Macura with eight seconds to play as the Friars (21-12) beat the Musketeers (28-5) for the second time in three games this season.

This one was totally unexpected after the opening 25 minutes at Madison Square Garden. The win sent Providence in the title game against the winner of the second semifinal between second-seeded and No. 2 Villanova and sixth-seeded Butler.

NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 74, No. 5 DUKE 69

Luke Maye scored 17 points, including North Carolina's last field goal with 5:33 remaining, and North Carolina held off a late rally by Duke to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

The sixth-seeded Tar Heels (25-9) will face top-seeded and top-ranked Virginia on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a rematch of the 2016 ACC championship, won by North Carolina.

North Carolina led by 15 when Maye hit a jumper with 5:33 left and it looked as if it would cruise into the title game. But the Tar Heels went cold and second-seeded Duke went on a 13-0 run, drawing within three on Gray Trent Jr.'s 3 with 50 seconds left.

The Tar Heels turned the ball over on consecutive possessions, but an offensive foul by Grayson Allen and then a missed 3 by Allen, trying to draw contact on Maye, stymied Duke (26-7).

Theo Pinson made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left to seal it and the Tar Heels snapped a six-game losing streak in the ACC Tournament to their most heated Tobacco Road rivals.

No. 8 CINCINNATI 61, SMU 51

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Washington scored 15 points and Gary Clark added 12 points and 11 rebounds Friday to help Cincinnati beat SMU in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Bearcats also got 13 points from Cane Broome and rallied from a six-point second-half deficit to move on to the semifinals against the winner of the Tulsa-Memphis game.

Jahmal McMurray led SMU with 17 points and Ben Emelogu had 11 points and seven rebounds. The Mustangs got eight points and six rebounds from their best big man, Akoy Agau. But Agau reinjured a severely sprained ankle on the first possession of the game and wasn't much of a factor in his 24 minutes.

No. 9 KANSAS 83, KANSAS STATE 67

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Malik Newman poured in 22 points, Silvio De Sousa filled in admirably for ailing big man Udoka Azubuike and Kansas beat short-handed Kansas State to reach the Big 12 Tournament title game.

Devonte Graham added 15 points and Svi Mykhailiuk had 12 for the top-seeded Jayhawks (26-7), who will play No. 14 Texas Tech or No. 18 West Virginia for the championship on Saturday night.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (23-10) learned Friday morning they'd be without All-Big 12 forward Dean Wade, who hurt his foot in their quarterfinal win over TCU. Then they lost starting guard Barry Brown early against the Jayhawks when he was accidentally poked in the eye.

They still put up a fight, thanks primarily to Makol Mawien, the unheralded forward who scored a career-high 29 points.

No. 11 WICHITA STATE 89, TEMPLE 81

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored 24 points, Rashard Kelly had 16 and Wichita State beat Temple in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

The Shockers (25-6) also got a strong performance from their reserves, including 13 points from Austin Reaves. Next up is the winner of the Houston-Central Florida game.

Quinton Rose led Temple (17-14) with 25 points. Shizz Alston and Josh Brown each had 15 points for the Owls, who didn't have enough depth to keep pace with Wichita State in the final minutes.

No. 13 TENNESSEE 62, MISSISSIPPI STATE 59

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lamonte turner scored 15 points and Tennessee locked down on defence to beat Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The second-seeded Volunteers (24-7) led nearly the entire game, but the Bulldogs (22-11) had an opportunity to take the lead in the final 10 seconds. Down 61-59, Xavian Stapleton missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Bulldogs ahead.

Tennessee struggled to put away Mississippi State at the end, missing a slew of free throws. The Volunteers finished 17 for 28 from the free-throw line, but outrebounded the Bulldogs 50-33 and notched 22 defensive boards.

Admiral Schofield scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Grant Williams finished with a double-double, notching 10 points and 11 boards.

Lamar Peters led the Bulldogs with 22 points and Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 17 points.

No. 18 WEST VIRGINIA 66, No. 14 TEXAS TECH 63

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Daxter Miles Jr. had 22 points for West Virginia, and Niem Stevenson's half-court heave at the buzzer bounced harmlessly off the iron, giving the Mountaineers a win over Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.

Jevon Carter added 17 points and Sagaba Konate had 11 for the third-seeded Mountaineers (24-9), who advance to their third straight title game. They'll face No. 9 Kansas on Saturday night.

Miles had a chance to clinch the game from the foul line with 6 seconds left, but he only made the first of two free throws. Texas Tech (24-9) corralled the rebound but struggled to get the ball up court, and Stevenson resorted to a half-court shot that would have tied the game.

Jarrett Culver had 16 points for the Red Raiders.

No. 15 ARIZONA 78, UCLA 67, OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored seven of his 32 points in overtime and grabbed 14 rebounds, lifting Arizona to a victory over UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals.

Arizona (26-7) laboured offensively before Ayton sparked the Wildcats in the second half. UCLA (21-11) matched Arizona nearly shot for shot, tying the game with about 5 minutes to go.

UCLA's Jaylen Hands tied it at 67 on a drive with 8 seconds left in regulation and teammate Aaron Holiday's runner at the buzzer was off the mark after an Arizona turnover.

Ayton dominated overtime and made 13 of 16 shots overall after struggling in the quarterfinals against Colorado.

The Wildcats get a chance to defend their Pac-12 tournament title against the Oregon-Southern California winner on Saturday.

Thomas Welsh had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Bruins.

ALABAMA 81, No. 16 AUBURN 63

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 31 points and Alabama used a strong second half to defeat Auburn in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Crimson Tide trailed 41-31 at halftime but started the second half on a 28-3 run. The stretch was keyed by three consecutive 3s by Sexton. Alabama's surge put the Tigers away early in the half, and the Crimson Tide (19-14) outscored Auburn 50-22 after the break.

Mustapha Heron led Auburn (25-7) with 18 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Desean Murray scored 15 points, all in the first half. The Tigers moved the ball well on offence and drilled seven 3s in the first half.

No. 21 HOUSTON 84, UCF 56

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Galen Robinson scored 18 points, Rob Gray had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Houston beat UCF in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The third-seeded Cougars will face 11th-ranked and second-seeded Wichita State on Saturday in the semifinal round.

The Cougars led almost the entire game, smothering the Knights defensively and outhustling them at the other end. The Knights never got closer than eight points in the second half.

Devin Davis had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars, who held a 37-28 edge in rebounds and scored 20 points off the Knights' 11 turnovers.

B.J. Taylor scored 20 points for UCF, and Ceasar DeJesus had 10.

SAN DIEGO STATE 90, No. 22 NEVADA 73

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Devin Watson scored 20 points to lead San Diego State to a blowout victory over Nevada in the Mountain West Conference semifinals.

The Aztecs, who haven't won a tournament championship since 2011, will play in the title game for the fourth time in five years, and eighth time in 10 seasons.

Jalen McDaniels had his ninth double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

San Diego State, which trailed for only 42 seconds in the game, faces the winner of Friday's late semifinal between New Mexico and Utah State.

The Wolf Pack was led by Jordan Caroline, who scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds before fouling out. Caleb Martin added 13 for Nevada, while Elijah Cooke had 10.

ARKANSAS 80, No. 23 FLORIDA 72

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaylen Barford scored 27 points and matched his career high with 10 rebounds to help send Arkansas to the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament with a win over Florida.

The win ends an eight-game losing streak to the Gators for the sixth-seeded Razorbacks (23-10), who are now 5-1 against ranked opponents this season and advance to face No. 13 Tennessee on Saturday.

Barford was 9 of 17 from the field, hitting four 3-pointers, for Arkansas — which led by as many as 14 points in the second half before holding on in the closing minutes. Freshman Daniel Gafford added 16 points and also matched his career-best with 12 rebounds, keying an effort that saw the Razorbacks outrebound the Gators 43-28.

No. 25 RHODE ISLAND 76, VCU 67

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeff Dowtin scored 18 points, Jared Terrell added 16 points and Rhode Island survived a challenge from VCU in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Rhode Island (24-6) snapped a two-game slide as it began its tournament defence.

Justin Tillman had 23 points and 15 rebounds for eighth-seeded VCU (18-15), which lost to Rhode Island in the conference tournament for the second consecutive season.

It wasn't an easy afternoon for Rhode Island, which won its first 13 Atlantic 10 games before dropping three of its last five regular-season contests. After building a 9-point lead in the first 11 minutes, Rhode Island held a 36-33 edge at the break.

