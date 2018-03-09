Brown, Georgia Southern beat UL Monroe, advance to semis

NEW ORLEANS — Tookie Brown had 13 points and eight rebounds and No. 3 seed Georgia Southern beat No. 6 seed UL Monroe 63-55 in the Sun Belt Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

Mike Hughes added 11 points for Georgia Southern, which advanced to face No. 2 seed Georgia State in the semifinals on Saturday. The rivals split the regular season series.

The Eagles (21-11) led almost the entire way but briefly surrendered the lead at 38-37, the Warhawks' first time in front since scoring the opening basket. The Eagles responded with a 14-2 run capped at 51-40 on Brown's layup with 5:30 left.

UL Monroe (16-15) cut the deficit to 51-45 and got no closer.