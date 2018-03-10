Bangladesh chases down Sri Lanka's 214 in T20 tri-series

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Bangladesh chased down a tough 215-run target against Sri Lanka with two balls to spare in the Twenty20 tri-series on Saturday.

It was the fourth successful run chase in T20 history, and the highest in Sri Lanka. The previous best in the country was 178-3 by Pakistan during the 2012 World Twenty20.

Former captain Mushfiqur Rahim led Bangladesh with an unbeaten 72 off 35 deliveries. He hit four sixes and five fours.

Along with India, all three teams have one win each.