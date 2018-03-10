New motor doesn't end McLaren's woes in F1 preseason

Those car failures came after the former world champion suffered an ominous start to the preseason two weeks ago when a wheel popped off his McLaren and sent him into the gravel.

Also, on Tuesday, teammate Stoffel Vandoorne twice had his runs interrupted by technical hiccups.

Alonso did post the second-fastest time on Friday, but that will mean very little come race day if his car is not reliable.

"So far we have minor issues, but that is because we didn't do a good enough job to prepare the car," Boullier said.

McLaren, based in Woking, England, has eight constructor championships and 12 driver titles to its name. But its last driver title was in 2008 and its last grand prix victory in 2012. It has been four years since one of its drivers reached a podium.

Last year, Alonso and Vandoorne managed a meagre 30 combined points with their best result being sixth by Alonso in Hungary. They failed to finish 13 races and didn't start two more.

"The last three years was a difficult context. We are now trying to get McLaren back to where it should be," Bouiller said. "You can't do it in one day and maybe there are a few hitches, but we have not lost our ability to design fast cars and I hope you will see it on the track soon."

Boullier said the goal for this year was to get the team to compete with the middle of the pack.

That means McLaren is still far, far away from joining Ferrari and Red Bull in their quest to topple Mercedes.

By Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press