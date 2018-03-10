West Ham fans invade pitch, force team owners to flee seats

LONDON — West Ham captain Mark Noble grappled a pitch invader to the ground and the struggling English Premier League club's owners were forced to flee their seats to escape protests during a loss to Burnley on Saturday.

Lax security allowed two more fans to come on the field at the Olympic Stadium before being led away by West Ham defender James Collins.

Burnley forward Ashley Barnes also tripped another pitch invader, while a supporter was able to pick up the corner flag and plant it in the centre circle.

In addition to four separate pitch intrusions by supporters, police said they received two allegations of assault on an afternoon when frustrations about West Ham's plight boiled over.

As the English Football Association investigates the unrest, the Premier League separately said it would be contacting West Ham to seek assurances that the disorder would not be repeated at future matches. West Ham called an emergency meeting with the publicly owned stadium's operators and said it was "committed to taking decisive and appropriate action" against the perpetrators.

As West Ham scraps to stay in the Premier League, sitting three points above the relegation zone, resentment has grown over the decision to uproot from the Upton Park home of 112 years to Olympic Stadium in 2016.

Hundreds of fans congregated beneath the directors' box to chant "Sack the board," which includes co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan. Some supporters made a throat-slitting gesture while missiles were seen being thrown in the direction of the executive seats.

The first pitch invasion came moments after Ashley Barnes gave Burnley the lead in the 66th minute. A man ran onto the pitch from the home end. With no stewards on hand to remove the fan, an enraged Noble grabbed him and threw him to the floor.

After Chris Wood put Burnley 2-0 up, another fan picked up the corner flag, marched to the centre circle and planted it in the ground.

"There is no place at any level of the game for what happened at the London Stadium," the Premier League said. "While the official investigation of the incidents will be carried out by the Football Association, we will be asking our own questions of West Ham United about what happened this afternoon, especially to ensure similar events never reoccur."