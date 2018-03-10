AP Source: Browns trade DT Shelton to Patriots

CLEVELAND — Danny Shelton always ended his interviews with a smile and saying, "Go Browns!"

It was the Browns turn to say, "Go Danny!"

New Cleveland general manager John Dorsey continued to wheel and deal on Saturday by agreeing to send Shelton, a former first-round draft pick, to the New England Patriots for a third-round pick in 2019, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Dorsey, who struck three major deals Friday, also sent a 2018 fifth-round pick to the Patriots, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because teams can't finalize trades until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Shelton is the latest first-round draft pick to be dumped by the Browns, whose inability to choose good players in recent years is at the heart of the team's woeful record. Cleveland went 0-16 last season and is an embarrassing 4-44 in the past three seasons.

Since 2010, the Browns have selected 13 players in the first round, and only four remain with the team.

Shelton was selected with the No. 12 overall pick in 2015. The 6-foot-2, 335-pounder, who starred in college at Washington, started 45 of 46 games in three seasons with Cleveland and the team seemed pleased with his progress against the run.

But he didn't make as many big plays as the team hoped and Shelton played out of position last season when Cleveland switched from a 3-4 defensive scheme to a 4-3 front and he was no longer playing over the centre.

Shelton's departure may give more playing time to Larry Ogunjobi, a third-round pick last year who made one start and finished with 32 tackles and a sack in 14 games.

Dorsey's remake of the Browns isn't over.