Gabriel, Kentucky use 3-point barrage to beat Alabama 86-63

"It's probably not sustainable, but let me say this: The people that have watched this, do we rely on 3-point shots to win?" coach John Calipari asked. "We don't. If we make — wow, we made 12, then we're probably going to win by 20."

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Playing three games in three days definitely looked to have fatigued the Crimson Tide early. Alabama still might have played itself into the NCAA Tournament with its runaway victory over No. 16 Auburn.

Kentucky: The Wildcats are tall, fast and playing in front of a sea of blue. They look solid on the defensive end and when they're shooting above 60 per cent, they're one of the scariest teams in the country.

FATIGUE FACTOR

The Crimson Tide looked slow out of the gates, and Alabama coach Avery Johnson acknowledged that after the contest.

"Not making the excuse, we just didn't have the energy in the first half like we normally have," Johnson said. "I don't know if it's because we played three in a row. We're a pretty well-conditioned team, but it just took us a while to get in gear today."

MISSING HALL

Alabama forward Donta Hall was ruled out with a concussion, and the Tide certainly missed his minutes against the Wildcats. Hall averaged 10.9 points per game and led the team with 6.8 rebounds per game heading into Saturday.

"Without him, it's pretty tough," Sexton said. "I feel like he helps both ends of the floor. When he gets the rebounds, he throws it to us and runs the floor."

Johnson said after the game that Hall is in concussion protocol and his status is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Alabama will wait until Sunday to find out its post-season fate.

Kentucky plays in the SEC title game for the automatic bid to the NCAAs.

By Charlie Clarke, The Associated Press