6N: Jones says England failing to adapt to refs

SAINT-DENIS, France — Eddie Jones put the onus on England's breakdown problems not on his selections but on the players' failure to adapt to the referees.

England lost to France 22-16 in Paris on Saturday and relinquished the Six Nations trophy.

In a second straight defeat, England was destroyed at the breakdown. England lies last in the tournament in ruck success rate. Yet, Jones picked the same back row for Paris which was also well beaten by Scotland at Murrayfield: Courtney Lawes, Chris Robshaw, Nathan Hughes.

The lack of an outright 7 to match France's Yacouba Camara and Scotland's Hamish Watson has been exploited.

But Jones disagreed.

"The breakdown is different and more contestable and there are different interpretations of the ruck being refereed," he said. "The contest has increased enormously, and we are failing to deal with that at the moment.

"We have to find ways to cope with it, simple as that. It is going to take us some time. It won't come quickly."

Jones has only a week before Grand Slam-chasing Ireland visit Twickenham, bringing with them two of the best flankers in the competition, Dan Leavy and Peter O'Mahony.

"We did not learn quick enough," Jones said. "Why I am not 100 per cent sure. The game is changing a little bit, and we are probably slow to adapt to it."

