INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was ousted from the BNP Parbias Open Saturday, losing to Pablo Cuevas of Argentina 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the second round.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov is ranked 44th on the ATP standings. Cuevas is 34th.

Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., broke Cuevas to go up 4-2 in the first set tiebreak. But the 32-year-old Cuevas rallied with five straight points to take the set.

Cuevas broke Shapovalov twice throughout the match, which lasted one hour 42 minutes.