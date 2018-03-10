Ryerson, Calgary in U Sports championship

HALIFAX — For the first time in eight years there will be a new champion in U Sports men's basketball.

Manny Diressa scored a game-high 28 points as the No. 5 Ryerson Rams knocked off the seven-time defending champion Carleton Ravens 84-76 on Saturday in semifinal action.

No. 1 Carleton entered the national championship tournament with a 23-0 record in Ontario University Athletics, and beat Ryerson in the OUA finals for the conference championship.

"We played hard, but Manny (Diressa) was too good," said Ravens head coach Dave Smart. "We played really hard, but you have to give (Ryerson) credit. They're a veteran team and they played like it."

The Ravens had won 13 of the past 15 national titles dating back to 2002-03 season, with the Saskatchewan Huskies (2009-10) and Brock Badgers (2007-08) being the only other school programs to win the W.P. McGee Trophy.

Ryerson will face No. 2 Calgary on Sunday in the championship after the Dinos downed the No. 3 McGill Redmen 65-43 in the other semifinal.

The two Ontario programs went into halftime tied 36-36, but Ryerson came out hot and shot 66 per cent from the field in the third quarter to pull ahead by seven. The Rams also made the Ravens pay from the free-throw line, going 20 for 23.

Myles Charvis added 15 points for the Rams while Jean-Victor Mukama and Adam Voll had 10 points apiece. Yasiin Joseph led the Ravens with 20 points.

Calgary used a well-balanced offence to get past McGill, with David Kapinga leading the way with 19 points. Mambi Diawara and Connor Foreman added 15 points each as the Dinos took a 10-point lead into the break.

Alex Paquin led the Redemen with 10 points.