Rodewald leads AHL Senators over Rocket

LAVAL, Que. — Jack Rodewald scored two goals and set up another to lead the Belleville Senators to a 5-3 win over the Laval Rocket on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Max Reinhart had an empty-net goal and an assist for Belleville (23-35-5), which snapped a three-game slide. Daniel Ciampini and Eric Selleck also scored.

Kerby Rychel and Chris Terry led the Rocket (23-30-8) with a goal and a helper apiece. Luc-Olivier Blain rounded out the offence.

Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg stopped 21 shots. Laval's Michael McNiven made 17 saves.