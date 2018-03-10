Grizzlies fall to Mavericks 114-80 for 17th straight loss

HEAT 129, WIZARDS 102

MIAMI (AP) — James Johnson scored 20 points, Wayne Ellington added 17 and the Miami Heat ran away in the third quarter to beat the Washington Wizards.

Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson, Rodney McGruder and Kelly Olynyk all scored 13 for the Heat, who never trailed and outscored Washington 43-28 in the third. That was Miami's highest-scoring quarter in a regular-season contest since Oct. 30, 2013 — 394 games ago.

Dwyane Wade got the 8,000th field goal of his career in the first half, but left less than a minute into the fourth quarter with what was diagnosed as a mild left hamstring strain. He doesn't expect to play on Monday when the Heat start a three-game road trip in Portland.

Jodie Meeks scored 23 for the Wizards, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.

HORNETS 122, SUNS 115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dwight Howard had 30 points and 12 rebounds, Nic Batum flirted with a triple-double and the Charlotte Hornets held on to beat the Phoenix Suns to snap a five-game losing streak.

Batum added 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Marvin Williams chipped in with 16 points as the Hornets won despite nearly squandering a 22-point fourth quarter lead to a Suns team playing without star Devin Booker.

The Hornets led by eight at halftime and seemed ready to put this one on cruise control after outscoring the Suns 35-21 in the third quarter behind 14 points from Batum. But Phoenix wouldn't go away. The Suns cut the lead to two with less than a minute to go, but Howard and Batum each added two clutch free throws down the stretch to secure the win for Charlotte.

