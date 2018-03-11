No. 15 Arizona beats USC 75-61 to defend Pac-12 title.

Ayton continued to have his way in the second half and USC went down a big man when Chimezie Metu picked up his fourth foul with 12 minutes left.

Arizona took off from there — literally.

Rawle Alkins brought the pro-Arizona crowd to a roar with a two-handed dunk over Elijah Stewart and Ayton followed with another dunk to make it even louder, putting Arizona up 53-46.

Ayton kept dunking and the crowd kept roaring until the confetti cannons went off for Arizona's second straight title.

BIG PICTURE

USC likely locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament after its semifinal victory, but might sweat a little on Selection Sunday

Arizona is looking like one of the nation's best teams at just the right time and should get a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

USC will play in the post-season, hoping it will be in the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona will be a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

