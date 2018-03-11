Ethiopia's Assefa wins Nagoya Women's Marathon

NAGOYA, Japan — Meskerem Assefa of Ethiopia pulled ahead of favourite Valary Jemeli of Kenya with four kilometres left to win the Nagoya Women's Marathon on Sunday.

Assefa won in a time of 2 hours, 21 minutes and 45 seconds, one minute and three seconds ahead of Jemeli. Japan's Hanami Sekine, making her marathon debut, was third with a time of 2:23:07.

Assefa pulled even with Jemeli at the 38-kilometre mark and was unchallenged over the closing kilometres to take two and a half minutes off her personal best time.

With 21,915 female runners, 2,058 more runners than the previous year, the Nagoya race is the world's largest all-female marathon event.