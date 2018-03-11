Cal State Fullerton beats UC Irvine to win Big West Tourney

Both teams suffered from poor shooting in the first half. The Titans shot 25.9 per cent from the field and the Anteaters 30.3 per cent.

UC Irvine, the Big West's best defensive team, couldn't figure out a way to stop Allman, Ahmad and Co.

"Early in the game, Kyle Allman made some tough shots," Irvine coach Russell Turner said. "He has great lift on his shots. It's difficult for anybody in our league to contest him when he gets the type of lift he can get. He made some tough ones early in the game and he did it again to start the second half. That's what great players do. He was the MVP because of that type of performance."

CELEBRITY SIGHTING

Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball sat courtside for the championship game. Ball played high school basketball with UC Irvine forward John Edgar Jr. and Fullerton guard Austen Awosika at Chino Hills (California) High.

CAN COACH GET A RIDE?

How does Taylor want to celebrate his conference tournament championship? By getting a ride on the Zamboni at the Honda Center, where the Titans won and the place the Anaheim Ducks call home.

"I just want to ride on the back of that," Taylor said. "It doesn't even have to be a game. I just want to ride on the back of that and be a part of somebody else's success."

BIG PICTURE

Cal State Fullerton: The Titans made their mark this season by beating top seed UC Davis three times this year, including the Big West semifinals.

UC Irvine: As UC Santa Barbara coach Joe Pasternack said, the Anteaters are the "gold standard" of the conference. Even with a young team, the Anteaters advanced to the Big West Tournament final, so the future should be bight.

UP NEXT

Cal State Fullerton: The NCAA Tournament. The Titans are battle-tested, winning close games in the quarterfinals and semifinals but controlled the tournament championship most of the game.

UC Irvine: The Anteaters are putting themselves in good position in the off-season. They played for the tournament championship for the second consecutive season but lost both. The Anteaters have also played for the tournament title for the fourth time in six years.

By By Jill Painter Lopez, The Associated Press